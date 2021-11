After earning a stunning callup to Argentina’s first team, Matias Soulé could become the next golden boy for the South American nation.

The teenager has been at Juventus for the last two years, featuring for the primavera team and the U23 squad.

The club’s official YouTube channel decided to honor him with a montage that shows his best moments in black and white.

The video includes brilliant goals, including two marvelous freekicks, as well as sublime assists and more.