Serie A, Videos

Video: Gollini denies Ronaldo from the penalty spot

December 16, 2020 - 7:03 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo had the chance to put Juventus back into the lead from the penalty spot, but Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini was equal to his attempt.

The Portuguese scored twice from the spot against Genoa at the weekend, with the goalkeeper diving to his right on both occasions, and tonight’s shot-stopper followed suit, only for CR7 to finally shoot in that direction.

Time is ticking down as we go in search of all three points, but with 20 minutes to run I’d be shocked if this stayed at 1-1, as both sides are going for this one.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Video: Juventus pegged back by amazing Atalanta leveller

December 16, 2020

Video: Chiesa opens the scoring in spectacular fashion

December 16, 2020

Video: Alvaro Morata misses open goal for the lead

December 16, 2020

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.