Video – Granit Xhaka own goal gives Juventus half time lead against Arsenal

December 17, 2022 - 6:59 pm

Juventus have gone into halftime against Arsenal one goal up thanks to an own goal from the Gunner’s Granit Xhaka.

The goal came on the stroke of halftime and Juve can consider themselves slightly fortunate to be leading at the break.

Arsenal had some good chances but the lads have been defending well and they will have to be at their best at the back in the second half because you can take it to the bank that the North London side will come out with all guns blazing.

 

Avatar

