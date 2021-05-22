Rita Guarino

Video – Grazie Rita! Juventus Women pay homage for departing coach

May 22, 2021 - 11:00 pm

After an all-conquering campaign that saw the team winning all of its league matches, Juventus Women are set to part ways with coach Rita Guarino.

The 50-year-old tactician has overseen four incredibly successful years at the club since its foundation in 2017 – winning four Serie A titles, one Coppa Italia and two Italian Super Cups.

The club’s official Twitter account released a video containing emotional tributes from the players to their departing manager, as well as words from club officials.

