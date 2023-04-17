Video – Grosso completes sensational Juventus Women comeback against Fiorentina

On Sunday, Juventus Women sealed a magical come-from-behind victory against Fiorentina.

In the first half, the Bianconere found themselves trailing 0-3 at home in Vinovo. Nonetheless, Cristiana Girelli pulled one back in added time to kickstart the uprising.

In the second period, Lineth Beerensteyn added the second goal with a lovely solo effort, and Barbara Bonansea scored the equalizer. Finally, a deflected shot from Julia Grosso completed the sensational comeback.

Joe Montemurro’s girls remain second in the Serie A standings, eight points behind Roma.