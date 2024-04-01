On Saturday, Juventus Next Gen returned to Turin with a crucial away victory at the expense of their hosts Arezzo.

Simone Guerra – one of the few veterans in the squad – scored the solitary goal of the encounter in favor of the Bianconeri. He pounced on a defensive blunder to elegantly lob the ball over the advanced goalkeeper.

In the second half, Nicolo Gucci almost replicated the maneuver to equalize the scoring, but was denied by the woodwork.

Juventus Next Gen now sit 9th in the Serie C (Group B) standings with 45 points, as they continue to close in on the playoff spots.