Videos

Video: Happy birthday Aaron Ramsey – Watch some of his best bits in the Black & White

December 26, 2020 - 9:11 am

Happy St Stephens Day, Boxing Day as they celebrate in the United Kingdom, or more importantly, happy St Aaron Ramsey Day.

The Welshman has turned 30 today, and is slowly becoming a key figure in Turin.

Ramsey joined on a free transfer from Arsenal in the summer of 2019, but took time to earn himself a regular starring role for the famous Black & White.

He appears to have a new lease of life under Andrea Pirlo however who is keen to get the best out of his talents, and his progress is one to watch eagerly.

On his birthday, I thought it only best to relive some of his highlights thus far, but his best time is still to come I feel.

Happy birthday Rambo.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

pirlo

Only two other managers have collected less points for Juve at this stage since 2010

December 25, 2020
giroud

London side joins Inter and Juventus in the race for Premier League striker

December 25, 2020
De Paul

“I always want more” Juventus boost as target eyes Champions League football

December 24, 2020

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.