Video – Happy birthday Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot turns 26 today, and Juve’s official Twitter account sent him their best wishes with a video including some of his best goals and skills.

The Frenchman joined the Old Lady on free transfer from Paris Saint Germain in the summer of 2019.

Although the midfielder’s performances have been inconsistent so far, he still managed to score some spectacular goals, including the one against Lazio last month, as well as his incredible solo effort against Milan last season.