Video – Happy birthday , Antonio – Relive Conte’s last title celebration with Juventus

On Saturday, former Juventus captain and manager, Antonio Conte, is celebrating his 52th birthday. Whilst the club’s official Twitter account wished him a happy birthday, as you can imagine, the fans’ comments weren’t all too sweet.

The former midfielder played for the Old Lady between 1991 and 2004, and managed the club for three seasons between 2011 and 2014, launching an extraordinary winning dynasty in Serie A.

Nonetheless, his shocking departure from the club and his appointment as Inter manager in 2019 were hard to swallow by the supporters, turning him into one of the most controversial characters in Juve’s history.

But on this day, we chose to remember some of the Bianconeri’s happier moments with Conte. So here’s a video of the Lecce native celebrating his third and final Scudetto with Juventus.