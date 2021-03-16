Video – Happy birthday Carlo Pinsoglio!

In the absence of the crowds within the Allianz stadium, Carlo Pinsoglio has become Juve’ number one supporter from pitch-side.

The third goalkeeper almost never plays a match – due to the presence of Wojciech Szczesny and Gianluigi Buffon – but he always gets the credit for his role within the locker-room.

Therefore, the Italian shot-stopper is a hugely popular figure among his teammates as well as the fans, and today he’s celebrating his 31st birthday.

Buon Compleanno Carlo!