Video – Happy birthday Carlo Pinsoglio!

March 16, 2021 - 3:00 pm

In the absence of the crowds within the Allianz stadium, Carlo Pinsoglio has become Juve’ number one supporter from pitch-side.

The third goalkeeper almost never plays a match – due to the presence of Wojciech Szczesny and Gianluigi Buffon – but he always gets the credit for his role within the locker-room.

Therefore, the Italian shot-stopper is a hugely popular figure among his teammates as well as the fans, and today he’s celebrating his 31st birthday.

Buon Compleanno Carlo!

