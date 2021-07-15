Club News

Video – Happy birthday, Danilo!

July 15, 2021 - 9:30 pm

On Thursday, Juve’s Danilo is celebrating his 30th birthday. The Brazilian joined the Old Lady in 2019 after two disappointing spells at Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Whilst his first season at the club didn’t prove to be an improvement, he finally managed to display his abilities in the last campaign, putting up solid shifts for Andrea Pirlo who deployed him in various roles between the defense and midfield.

The club greeted him with a compilation video containing some of his best moments at the club, including his long range goal against Sassuolo and several great interceptions.

Happy Birthday, Danilo!

    Reply martinn July 15, 2021 at 9:58 pm

    Great thast he`s peaking, we will need him! very good player

