Video – Happy birthday Gianluca Frabotta

On the opening day of the 2020/21 season, Juventus fans were surprised to see a name that they couldn’t recognize on the starting XI sheet.

After spending a season with the U-23 side, Andrea Pirlo handed Gianluca Frabotta a promotion to the first team, and immediately thrusted him into the action.

The young left-back is celebrating his 22nd birthday on Thursday, and the club greeted him with compilation video on its official Twitter account.

The clip contained the lone goal he scored throughout the season – which came against Spal in the Coppa Italia quarter final, as well as his assist for Aaron Ramsey’s goal against Sassuolo in Serie A.

Happy birthday, Gianluca!