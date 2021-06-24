Frabotta
Club News

Video – Happy birthday Gianluca Frabotta

June 24, 2021 - 8:00 pm

On the opening day of the 2020/21 season, Juventus fans were surprised to see a name that they couldn’t recognize on the starting XI sheet.

After spending a season with the U-23 side, Andrea Pirlo handed Gianluca Frabotta a promotion to the first team, and immediately thrusted him into the action.

The young left-back is celebrating his 22nd birthday on Thursday, and the club greeted him with compilation video on its official Twitter account.

The clip contained the lone goal he scored throughout the season – which came against Spal in the Coppa Italia quarter final, as well as his assist for Aaron Ramsey’s goal against Sassuolo in Serie A.

Happy birthday, Gianluca!

Avatar

You Might Also Like

bellerin

Atletico Madrid to compete against Juventus in the race for wantaway fullback

June 24, 2021

Opinion: Why Buffon made the right career choice by returning to Parma

June 24, 2021
Locatelli

Three European giants can sabotage Locatelli’s transfer to Juventus

June 24, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.