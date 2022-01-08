Video – Happy birthday, Manuel! The best of Locatelli at Juventus

For the very first time, Manuel Locatelli is celebrating his birthday as a Juventus player.

The Euro 2020 winner turns 24 on Saturday, and the club’s official Twitter account offered its best wishes with a compilation video containing some of his best work since his arrival last summer.

This includes numerous sliding tackles and interceptions, as well as his goal against Sampdoria.

But undoubtedly, his best moment in Turin remains his late winner in the Derby della Mole.