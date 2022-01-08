Locatelli
Club News

Video – Happy birthday, Manuel! The best of Locatelli at Juventus

January 8, 2022 - 5:30 pm

For the very first time, Manuel Locatelli is celebrating his birthday as a Juventus player.

The Euro 2020 winner turns 24 on Saturday, and the club’s official Twitter account offered its best wishes with a compilation video containing some of his best work since his arrival last summer.

This includes numerous sliding tackles and interceptions, as well as his goal against Sampdoria.

But undoubtedly, his best moment in Turin remains his late winner in the Derby della Mole.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Chiellini

Three Juventus players recover ahead of Roma trip

January 8, 2022
allegri

Allegri confirms changes in formation ahead of Roma match and reveals his starting fullbacks

January 8, 2022

Official: Allegri to serve one-match ban, will miss Roma clash

January 8, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.