Video – Happy Birthday to Roberto Baggio

Between the late 1980’s and the early 1990’s, Roberto Baggio was among the biggest stars in football, if not the biggest.

The Divine ponytail’s move from Fiorentina to Juventus sent shockwaves throughout the Italian peninsula in the summer of 1990.

Although the former Inter, Milan, Bologna and Brescia player didn’t enjoy a great relationship with a section of the Bianconeri supporters, he remains an iconic figure for the entirety of Italian football.

Baggio turned 54 on Wednesday, and the official twitter account of the Italian national team decided to greet him with a video containing his best moments in the Azzurri jersey.