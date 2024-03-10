In the 30th round of Serie C, Juventus Next Gen smashed four past their hosts Olbia to place themselves in eighth position in the table.

Nikola Sekulov created the opener for Simone Guerra who scored from a simple tap-in.

Afterwards, Luis Hasa stole the headlines with an unstoppable rocket from the edge of the box. Sekulov then added the third before halftime thanks to two lovely touches.

In the second period, Leonardo Cerri finished off a superb team play to make it 4-0 for the young Bianconeri side who are enjoying a solid run.