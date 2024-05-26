Juventus Next Gen have been eliminated from the Serie C promotion playoffs following their 2-2 draw against Carrarese in the quarter-finals.

Massimo Brambilla’s men had eliminated Pescara and Casertana in the previous rounds, but their dream of playing in the Serie B next season ended on Saturday night.

The young Bianconeri side had hosted the first leg which ended in a draw. Therefore, they needed a win away from home as their opponents had the advantage of a superior league record.

Carrerese took the lead twice, while Next Gen replied on both occasions through Nikola Sukalov and Leonardo Cerri, but just couldn’t find the all-important winner.