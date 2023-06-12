Turicchia
Video – Heartbreak for Juve’s Turicchia as Italy U20 lose World Cup final

June 12, 2023 - 10:00 am

Unfortunately for Juventus Next Gen starlet Riccardo Turicchia, Italy U20 fell just short in their quest to bring the U20 World Cup to the peninsula as they suffered a defeat in the final at the hands of Uruguay.

In what turned out to be a cagey match, Luciano Rodriguez nodded home the winner in the 86th minute which was just enough for the South Americans to lift the international trophy.

For his part, Turicchia had been an instrumental member of the Azzurrini squad, regularly starting at left-back.

It remains to be seen if his impressive tournament would earn him a promotion to the Old Lady’s first team.

