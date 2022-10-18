Video – Heartbroken Higuain ends his playing career in playoff defeat

Before the conclusion of the MLS regular season, Gonzalo Higuain announced his retirement at the end of the season.

While Inter Miami managed to reach the playoffs this season, their path was cut short on Monday following a first round defeat at the hands of New York City FC.

The former Juventus striker was on the pitch for the duration of the match, but couldn’t prevent his side’s defeat, as the match ended 3-0 in hosts’ favor, leaving the Argentine inconsolable at the final whistle which signaled the end of his days on the pitch.