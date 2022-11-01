Video – Herculez Gomez expects McKennie to recover ahead of World Cup

Following the trip to Lecce, Weston McKennie joined Juve’s ever-growing injury list. The midfielder should be out for a few weeks, rendering him a major doubt for his national team’s World Cup opener against Wales on November 21.

Futbol Americas anchor Sebastian Salazar asked Herculez Gomez to name a replacement for the Juventus midfielder, but the former USMNT star believes that the 24-year-old is a “physical freak of nature” who will manage to shake off his injury earlier than expected.

Gomez also feels that there’s no like-to-like replacement for McKennie in the American national team, even though Brenden Aaronson would be the best pick.