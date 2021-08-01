Kaio Jorge
Video: Highlight reel of Juventus wonderkid signing Kaio Jorge’s best bits

August 1, 2021 - 6:31 pm

Juventus are claimed to have agreed a deal to bring Kaio Jorge to Turin this summer from Santos, so we thought we’d share a highlight reel of his best bits from his time in Brazil.

Most will not have any knowledge of the skills that the 19 year-old will bring to the table, and many will also doubt whether he has what it takes to earn any minutes with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata in contention for the central attacking role, but as you can see below, Jorge has plenty to offer.

The Brazilian may be arriving for a minimal fee, but do not be mistaken into believing that we haven’t landed a serious bargain thanks to his precarious contract situation, and he should be able to forge himself into a key Bianoconero for the years ahead.

