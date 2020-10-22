Videos

Video highlights: Juventus comfortable in victory capped off by Morata brace

October 22, 2020 - 7:10 am

Juventus opened their Champions League campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win in Ukraine against Dynamo Kiev.

Our side was missing key players in Cristiano Ronaldo and Weston McKennie, and captain Giorgio Chiellini was also forced to withdraw from the match in the early stages of the game, but the Old Lady wasn’t for stopping.

Our team started the game on the front foot, and were very much in control for much of the game, although Dynamo did have a spell of pressure at 1-0 down, but we stayed strong and added to our lead against the run of play.

Check all the highlights out below.

Whose performance is worthy of singling out? Or did the whole team deserve credit for the win?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

aouar

Highly regarded Ligue 1 ace still very much a Juventus target

October 21, 2020
chiesa

Chiesa understands the criticism that comes from being a Juventus player

October 21, 2020
morata

Morata motivated to end Juventus wait for another Champions League trophy

October 21, 2020

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.