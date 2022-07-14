Video – Higuain replicates his stunning strike against Roma in MLS

Despite enduring difficult times at Inter Miami, Gonzalo Higuain stunned Major League Soccer supporters with a wonderful strike against Philadelphia.

The Argentine entered the match at the hour mark, but his exquisite strike wasn’t enough to prevent his team’s defeat with the match ending 1-2.

As Juventus fans might recall, this fabulous goal is almost a replication for his winner against Roma at the Allianz Stadium during the 2016/17 season.

Let’s hope that this strike helps the 34-year-old regain some of his lost confidence.