Video: Higuain’s goal against Tottenham gets the nod to feature as today’s #GoalOfTheDay

Gonzalo Higuain scored some of my favourite Juventus goals, and his from the International Champions Cup against Tottenham features today as the club’s #GoalOfTheDay.
The Argentine is no stranger to scoring against the North London club, with three goals against them in the Champions League previously, but today’s goal came in Singapore during pre-season.
Today's #GoalOfTheDay is brought to you by Pipita! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/gD0AxwVGAR
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 21, 2021
Personally, the following goal in the CL against the same side fills me with further joy, but there’s nothing wrong with enjoying in many Pipita moments.
Are free-kick routines too difficult to pull off which is why we rarely see them attempted? Which are your favourite Higuain moments?
Patrick
1 Comment
one fo my favourite CL games! love it!