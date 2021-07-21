Video: Higuain’s goal against Tottenham gets the nod to feature as today’s #GoalOfTheDay

Gonzalo Higuain scored some of my favourite Juventus goals, and his from the International Champions Cup against Tottenham features today as the club’s #GoalOfTheDay.

The Argentine is no stranger to scoring against the North London club, with three goals against them in the Champions League previously, but today’s goal came in Singapore during pre-season.

Personally, the following goal in the CL against the same side fills me with further joy, but there’s nothing wrong with enjoying in many Pipita moments.

Are free-kick routines too difficult to pull off which is why we rarely see them attempted? Which are your favourite Higuain moments?

Patrick