Video – Higuain’s super Derby strike is the the Goal of the Day

On this day in 2016, Torino and Juventus clashed heads in the famous Derby della Mole. Andrea Belotti stunned Max Allegri’s men by giving the hosts the lead, but Gonzalo Higuain equalized the scoring in the first half

However, Il Pipita wasn’t done yet, as he ended up deciding the encounter with a lovely turn and strike to put the Bianconeri in the lead, while Miralem Pjanic sealed the win with a third goal.

The official Juventus Twitter account recognized the Argentine’s second as the Goal of the Day.