For the second summer in a row, Juventus are traveling in the United States for a pre-season tour. The Bianconeri are currently in Los Angeles where they met Milan for a friendly last week.

So while running a training session in LA, the arrival of a Hollywood actor was somewhat mandatory.

Therefore, Wedding Crashers and Behind Enemy Lines star Owen Wilson showed up during the club’s training session. He had small talks with Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba among others.