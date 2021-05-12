Club News

Video – How Juventus Women sealed their 4th Scudetto title

May 12, 2021 - 1:00 am

In an incredible story, the Juventus Women have been dominating Serie A ever since they were founded in 2017.

Rita Guarino’s side has been head and shoulders above the competition, winning all 20 league matches so far this season.

The Bianconeri mathematically sealed their fourth Scudetto title in a row after beating Napoli 2-0 last Saturday.

Therefore, Juve’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video telling the entire story of how the campaign unfolded.

The video showcases the preparations of the team as well as footage from the matches, with some exclusive interviews with the coach and her players.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

de ligt

Without champions League football, Raiola could land a huge blow for Juventus

May 12, 2021

Three Sassuolo players that Juventus must look out for – (Opinion)

May 11, 2021
Mihajlovic

Allegri and Zidane remain the favorites, but Juve keeping tabs on three other coaches

May 11, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.