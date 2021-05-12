Video – How Juventus Women sealed their 4th Scudetto title

In an incredible story, the Juventus Women have been dominating Serie A ever since they were founded in 2017.

Rita Guarino’s side has been head and shoulders above the competition, winning all 20 league matches so far this season.

The Bianconeri mathematically sealed their fourth Scudetto title in a row after beating Napoli 2-0 last Saturday.

Therefore, Juve’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video telling the entire story of how the campaign unfolded.

The video showcases the preparations of the team as well as footage from the matches, with some exclusive interviews with the coach and her players.