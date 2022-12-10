Video – How Paredes caused a melee in Netherlands-Argentina

As per custom, the World Cup semi-final encounter between the Netherlands and Argentina was a tense affair. The match only needed a small flint to light the fire.
Enter Leandro Paredes.
The Juventus midfielder caused a major stir in the 88th minute when with a rash tackle on Dutch defender Nathan Aké, and when the Oranje bench rose to protest, he shot the ball directly at them, prompting a major melee.
Eventually, the Argentines emerged victorious on penalty shootouts following a 2-2 draw.
