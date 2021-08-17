Video – How Ronaldo dramatically sealed the last meeting between Juventus and Udinese

Juventus will kick-off their Serie A campaign this Sunday against Udinese away from home. So let’s remember the last meeting between the two black and white clubs. The Zebrette took an early lead from a naïve mistake at the back, and threatened to add more.

Despite it being one of the worst performances of the season for the Old Lady – one that could have ended their Top four hopes – Cristiano Ronaldo saved the day for Andrea Pirlo.

On the 83rd minute, the Portuguese converted from the spot for the equalizer, and came back to score an added-time winner after meeting Adrien Rabiot’s sublime cross.