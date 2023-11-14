After preserving a clean sheet for 615 minutes, Cagliari defender Alberto Dossena was the unlikely candidate who put an abrupt end to Wojciech Szczesny’s incredible run.

Nevertheless, the official Juventus X account takes a look back at some of the goalkeeper’s finest saves during the streak.

The Polish custodian pulled off stunning saves to deny Luis Muriel and Cristiano Biraghi’s free-kick attempts.

He also produced a wonderful reaction stop against Olivier Giroud’s close-range effort and brilliantly parried away Federico Bonazzoli’s volley.