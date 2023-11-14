After preserving a clean sheet for 615 minutes, Cagliari defender Alberto Dossena was the unlikely candidate who put an abrupt end to Wojciech Szczesny’s incredible run.
Nevertheless, the official Juventus X account takes a look back at some of the goalkeeper’s finest saves during the streak.
The Polish custodian pulled off stunning saves to deny Luis Muriel and Cristiano Biraghi’s free-kick attempts.
He also produced a wonderful reaction stop against Olivier Giroud’s close-range effort and brilliantly parried away Federico Bonazzoli’s volley.
6⃣1⃣5⃣ minutes without conceding ⏲️❌
Enjoy some of Tek's top saves from this impressive streak 😲🧤 pic.twitter.com/T63mTyzmJ0
— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) November 14, 2023
No Comments