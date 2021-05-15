Video – huge controversy as Inter equalise against Juventus

Wow, this is controversial.

Inter Milan have equalised against Juventus with a very controversial goal and despite the referee going to VAR the goal was allowed to stand.

It appeared that Romelu Lukaku pulled down Giorgio Chiellini with the ball coming off the defender, however, after consulting with VAR and having a look at the video the referee indicated that it was Chiellini that did the shirt pulling.

Judge for yourselves if you think the referee got this one right or wrong.