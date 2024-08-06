Former Liverpool and Scotland midfielder Don Hutchison weighs in on Federico Chiesa amidst Juventus exit talks.

The ESPN pundit describes the 26-year-old as a “contradiction”, explaining how he has the ability to explode and beat his marker at times, but could prove ineffective on other occasions.

Hutchison also notes how Chiesa’s injury problems could force him to move into a more central role, but many journalists in Italy believe “he doesn’t have the brains for it.”

Hence, the Scotsman feels these factors are holding back the player’s career, and it explains why he’s not in great demand at the moment.