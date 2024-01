Former Liverpool star Don Hutchison said Jose Mourinho was barking up the wrong tree after suggesting that his Roma side deserved to beat Juventus.

The Bianconeri overcame the Giallorossi thanks to Adrien Rabiot’s strike early in the second half. Hutchison insists that Max Allegri’s men were the better side and fully deserved the win.

The Scotsman also tips Juventus to compete for the Scudetto, believing they have a 50% chance of toppling Inter and clinching the league title.