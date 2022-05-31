Video: Iaquinta nutmegs the keeper for today’s #GoalOfTheDay

Today’s goal which was shared to the official Juventus social media page came from Vincenzo Iaquinta, with the striker latching onto Marchisio’s ball in behind the defence.

Today’s strike came from May 31 2009 when we were taking on Lazio, with the only two goals of the match both being scored by the same man.

Iaquinta opened the scoring inside the opening three minutes, before winning the game thanks to the wonderful assist below around the hourmark.

