On this day in 2005, Juventus hosted Cagliari at the Stadio delle Alpi for the final fixture of the Serie A campaign.

The Bianconeri, who sealed the Scudetto title that season, prevailed over the Sardinians with four goals to two, and it all started with a lovely opener from Alessandro Del Piero.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic picked up the legendary captain inside the penalty box, and the latter evaded the traffic with a brilliant piece skill before placing his shot past the goalkeeper.