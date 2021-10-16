Club News

Video – Ibrahimovic sets up Nedved for the Goal of the Day

October 16, 2021 - 5:00 pm

On this day in 2004, Juventus hosted Messina at the Stadio delle Alpi in Turin. The Bianconeri won the match in a 2-1 result thanks to goals from Marcelo Zalayeta and Pavel Nedved.

The club’s official Twitter account picked the Czech’s strike as the Goal of the Day. Mauro Camoranesi picked up Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and the Swede legend lost his marker with a genius touch before setting up the blonde veteran who finished the move with a well-taken shot.

