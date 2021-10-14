Video: Inside look into today’s training as Juventus prepare for Roma clash

Juventus are hard at work as we prepare to take on Roma on Sunday evening in Turin, and you can see some of our stars in training below.

There was some notable absentees on the field today, with Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur, Danilo and Alex Sandro all in action in the coming hours, but there are a number of our internationals back with the team preparing for our big clash this weekend.

You can see Arthur looking in good shape as he looks to make his first start of the new season, while Dejan Kulusevski is also back from his spell with Sweden over the past week, where he helped his side to two victories.

Will the the boss already be considering leaving the South American players out at the weekend?

Patrick