Club News

Video – Inside the Allianz for Bonucci’s big day against Venezia

May 7, 2022 - 8:00 pm

In the latest episode of Inside the Allianz Stadium, the official Juventus YouTube channel takes us behind the scenes for the Bianconeri’s encounter against Venezia which took place last week.

Even though Dusan Vlahovic received the MVP award for the month of April, it was all about Leonardo Bonucci.

The veteran happened to be celebrating his 35th birthday on that particular day, and he marked the occasion by sealing the victory with a personal brace.

One particular fan in the stands was holding a banner pleading for the center back’s jersey, and Leo granted him his wish.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Kean

Juventus striker expected to shake off slight knock ahead of Coppa Italia final

May 7, 2022
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Juventus reportedly offer a youngster in exchange for Milinkovic-Savic

May 7, 2022

Video – Juventus Women celebrate fifth Scudetto title

May 7, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.