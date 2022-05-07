Video – Inside the Allianz for Bonucci’s big day against Venezia

In the latest episode of Inside the Allianz Stadium, the official Juventus YouTube channel takes us behind the scenes for the Bianconeri’s encounter against Venezia which took place last week.

Even though Dusan Vlahovic received the MVP award for the month of April, it was all about Leonardo Bonucci.

The veteran happened to be celebrating his 35th birthday on that particular day, and he marked the occasion by sealing the victory with a personal brace.

One particular fan in the stands was holding a banner pleading for the center back’s jersey, and Leo granted him his wish.