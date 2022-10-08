Video – Inside the Allianz for Juve’s comfortable victory over Bologna

In the latest edition of the series, the official Juventus YouTube channel took us behind the scenes for the team’s first win in over a month which came at the expense of Bologna.

Sadly, the Allianz Stadium was almost half-empty with fans showing their dissatisfaction with the team’s previous results.

The players entered the stadium while supported by cheerleaders and a live DJ performance which has become customary since the start of the campaign.

Mattia Perin received the award for the best player at the club during the month of September.

Thankfully, the three goals helped in uplifting the supporters’ mood.