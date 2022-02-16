Video – Inside the Allianz for Juve’s Coppa Italia victory over Sassuolo

In the latest episode of “Inside the Allianz Stadium”, Juve’s official YouTube channel gives us a closer look at the atmosphere prior and during the Coppa Italia Quarter Final clash between Juventus and Sassuolo.

After arriving to the stadium, the Bianconeri stars entered the pitch much to the delight of the home supporters, before starting their pre-match warmups.

During the match, the Allianz erupted in joy following Paulo Dybala’s early opener, but the biggest thrill was reserved for the final minutes, when Dusan Vlahovic’s run resulted in a deserved winner for the Old Lady.