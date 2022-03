Last Sunday, Juventus hosted Spezia in Turin, and for the first time in a while, the Allianz Stadium looked packed with supporters.

The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video containing various footages for all angles before and during the weekend encounter.

Prior to kickoff, Dusan Vlahovic received the award for the best Juventus player in the month of February.

The Serbian would then contribute in Alvaro Morata’s goal which sealed all three points for the Old Lady.