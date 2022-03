Video – Inside the Allianz for Juve’s win over Salernitana

In the latest edition of Inside the Allianz Stadium, the official Juventus YouTube channel takes us behind the scenes for the Bianconeri’s latest victory over Salernitana.

Although the team was coming from a disappointing Champions League elimination, the black and white crowd in attendance still gave Max Allegri’s men a warm welcome.

The montage shows us the reaction of fans from various angles, and you can even spot Alessandro Matri at the stadium at one point.