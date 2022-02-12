Vlahovic and Zakaria
Video – Inside the Allianz for the Juventus debuts of Vlahovic and Zakaria

February 12, 2022 - 3:15 pm

In the latest episode of “Inside the Allianz Stadium”, Juve’s official YouTube channel gives us a closer look at the atmosphere before and during the club’s meeting against Hellas Verona.

This encounter marked the debuts of the Old Lady’s January signings, Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria –  who coincidentally scored the two goals of the match.

Even prior to the match, the crowds were particularly thrilled for this one, as the arrivals of the two stars surely lifted the mood around Turin.

At the end of the day, the supporters left the stands happy thanks to a convincing display – especially from the two new boys.

