Video – Inside the Allianz Stadium for Juve’s big Coppa Italia win over Sampdoria

Last week, Juventus started their Coppa Italia campaign with a comfortable win against Sampdoria.

The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video containing all the highlights from various angles inside the Allianz Stadium.

Despite the low number of attendance due to Covid-19 restrictions, the fans gave the Bianconeri a warm reception. Danilo in particular received a great welcome following his return from an injury layoff.

Max Allegri was nowhere to be seen on the dugout, but his assistant Macro Landucci oversaw yet another convincing display marked by four goals.