Video – Inside the Allianz Stadium for Juve’s Coppa Italia victory over Fiorentina

April 27, 2022 - 6:30 pm

Last Wednesday, Juventus hosted Fiorentina in the second leg of the Coppa Italia Semi Finals. The Bianconeri already had a slight advantage after winning the first leg in Florence.

Yet, Max Allegri’s men insisted on putting an exclamation mark on their qualification to the final by adding two goals at home. Federico Bernardeschi scored from a chest and volley, and Danilo delivered the final blow with an added-time strike.

In this edition of “Inside the Allianz Stadium”, the official Juventus YouTube channel provides with all the highlights of the evening from various angles.

