Video – Inside the Allianz Stadium for Juve’s final win in 2021

On the final Serie A matchday of the year, Juventus earned a routine 2-0 victory at the expense of the struggling Cagliari.

The Bianconeri’s official YouTube channel took us inside the Allianz Stadium to relive the match from various angles.

Despite the low attendance, the crowds were pumped out for the occasion. Moise Kean’s winner lit up the stadium, and Wojciech Sczcesny’s save on Joao Pedro earned him a big round of applause.

But the biggest ovation was reserved for Federico Bernardeschi who sealed the win with a second goal following an impressive performance.