Video – Inside the Allianz Stadium for Juve’s win over Udinese

January 20, 2022 - 8:45 pm

On Saturday, Juventus earned a routine league win at the expense of Udinese, and the club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video covering the action from various goals.

Despite the reduced number of supporters present at the Allianz stadium, the crowds in attendance were extremely involved in the action, cheering on their favorite stars from start to finish.

Of course the montage managed to hide Paulo Dybala’s controversial stare towards the management after scoring the opener, rather focusing on Weston McKennie’s magician celebration following the second goal.

