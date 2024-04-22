In the latest episode of the “Behind the Scenes” series, the official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing special footage from the first-leg clash against Lazio in the Coppa Italia semi-final.

Despite the club’s poor results, the Bianconeri crowds still flocked into the Allianz Stadium to support Max Allegri’s men.

Luckily, they went home enchanted thanks to second-half goals from Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic.

The two clubs will clash heads in the second leg tomorrow at the Stadio Olimpico.