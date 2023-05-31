juve v ac milan
Club News

Video – Inside the Match for Juventus vs Milan at the Allianz Stadium

May 31, 2023 - 2:00 pm

In the latest installment of the “Inside the Match” series, the official Serie A YouTube channel took us behind the scenes for last Sunday’s clash between Juventus and Milan.

Sadly for the Bianconeri, their last home fixture ended in a defeat to their old rivals due to Olivier Giroud’s lone goal.

But despite the club’s dour situation, the supporters were still adamant about enjoying their time at the Allianz Stadium, especially those who came from abroad.

At the end of the match, an emotionally-drained Federico Gatti was greeted by the Juventus Ultras who appreciated his fighting spirit in the losing effort.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

locatelli

La Gazzetta highlights two Juventus stars as non-transferrable

May 31, 2023
Arthur

“Eternal gratitude” – Arthur thanks Liverpool amidst Juventus return

May 31, 2023
Mane

Juventus not interested in picking up Bayern Munich star

May 31, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.