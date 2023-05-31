Video – Inside the Match for Juventus vs Milan at the Allianz Stadium

In the latest installment of the “Inside the Match” series, the official Serie A YouTube channel took us behind the scenes for last Sunday’s clash between Juventus and Milan.

Sadly for the Bianconeri, their last home fixture ended in a defeat to their old rivals due to Olivier Giroud’s lone goal.

But despite the club’s dour situation, the supporters were still adamant about enjoying their time at the Allianz Stadium, especially those who came from abroad.

At the end of the match, an emotionally-drained Federico Gatti was greeted by the Juventus Ultras who appreciated his fighting spirit in the losing effort.