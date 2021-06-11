Video: Insigne lights up the tournament with Italy close the game off

Lorenzo Insigne has struck a delightful effort to put Italy 3-0 up over Turkey.

The Azzurri have opened the tournament in drastic fashion, and are now 10 minutes away from closing out their ninth consecutive victory without conceding, whilst we are nailed on to achieve our 28th game without a loss.

This time it was Napoli’s Insigne who got himself on the scoresheet thanks to this effort, where the Turks will be kicking themselves for their failed clearance which led to the goal.

Pictures courtesy of TVPSport

Can Italy make it four?

Patrick