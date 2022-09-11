Video – Intense training session for Juventus as they prepare for Salernitana

After returning from Paris, Juventus began their preparations for the upcoming Serie A fixture. The Old Lady will host Salernitana at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The Bianconeri’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video from Friday’s training session. Max Allegri made himself very much involved in the action during a match between his ranks, shouting instructions at his players in what was an intense affair on the pitch.

Moise Kean, Weston McKennie and Matias Soulé were some of the best performers based on the footage.