Club News

Video – Intense training session for Juventus as they prepare for Salernitana

September 11, 2022 - 11:30 am

After returning from Paris, Juventus began their preparations for the upcoming Serie A fixture. The Old Lady will host Salernitana at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The Bianconeri’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video from Friday’s training session. Max Allegri made himself very much involved in the action during a match between his ranks, shouting instructions at his players in what was an intense affair on the pitch.

Moise Kean, Weston McKennie and Matias Soulé were some of the best performers based on the footage.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Vlahovic

Vlahovic can join elusive club by scoring against Salernitana

September 11, 2022

Report reveals why Juventus postponed Chiesa’s return

September 11, 2022

Injured Juventus youngster could relaunch in Serie B

September 11, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.